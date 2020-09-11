Take a Tour of the Dr Pepper House for Sale in Waco [PICTURES]

Dr Pepper is beloved around the world, but it has a special place in the heart of every Texan. After all, it was born in the heart of the Lone Star State in 1885 at Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store in Waco.

If you've ever been to the Dr Pepper Museum (or visited their website), you know the drink was invented by a pharmacist working at Morrison's by the name of Charles Alderton.

When he wasn't mixing medicine, Alderton liked to mix syrups at the soda fountain. When he found the perfect blend, he and the drug store's owner, Wade Morrison, began selling the new flavor to customers who asked Alderton to "shoot them a Waco".

The concoction quickly gained popularity, and by 1891 a bottling company had been formed to better get the product out to a thirsty public.

It's a piece of Texas history we can all be proud of, and if you've got $1,390,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you can own a gorgeous piece of that history.

According to Circa Old Houses, the Dr Pepper House in Waco is up for sale. The Folk Victorian home was built by Wade Morrison in 1885. It sits on .57 acres at 1503 Washington Ave. in Waco, and boy is it a beauty.

The days, the house is a mix of old Texas charm and modern comfort, and since you know we love (virtually) snooping around beautiful old houses, we had to share photos from the property to give you a look at this Central Texas treasure.