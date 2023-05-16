Most Expensive and Biggest High School Stadiums in Texas

THE MOST EXPENSIVE HS SCHOOL STADIUM IN TX IS IN KATY:

The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found right up the road in KATY, Texas. In 2018, Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of $72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums, capacity-wise, and bigger overall stadiums. The amenities are what set this stadium apart.

Just check out that press box and VIP area up top. These are most of the schools that utilize this stadium. Cinco Ranch High School, Jordan High School, Katy High School, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School, Paetow High School, Seven Lakes High School, and Taylor High School.

ALLEN EAGLE STADIUM:

This $60 million stadium is located in Allen, Texas, is located just north of Dallas, and is not too shabby. The total seating capacity for this stadium is 18,000. The press box is three stories and is over 15,300 square feet.

THE LARGEST STADIUM BY CAPACITY:

While this one is not a looker, this one has the biggest capacity for a High School Stadium in Texas. Memorial Stadium in Mesquite plays host to five school districts in the Mesquite school district. The estimated capacity:19:400.

