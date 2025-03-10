It's interesting to see what people google the most online regarding questions about Tyler, Texas.

Of course, that would apply to any of our East Texas cities.

It's fascinating to speculate about some of the most searched questions. In reality, even those from our East Texas area likely regularly Google questions about where we live. I know I do.

What questions have you personally googled about Tyler?

For me, I've googled things like:

"Where is the best place for chicken spaghetti in Tyler, Texas?"

"Is Costco going to build a location in Tyler, Texas?"

OR...

"Why the heck don't we have a Taco Casa in Tyler, Texas?"

(Yes, most of my questions revolve around food, but hey...I embrace it.)

Meanwhile, people from other places may google things like:

"What is the average salary in Tyler, Texas?

"Is Tyler, Texas a good place to live?"

"What is the median home price in Tyler, Texas?"

According to the data, what are the most googled questions about Tyler, Texas?

OK, enough speculating. Let's see some of the questions that are actually being asked the most about Tyler.

Some of these may surprise you. Others? Maybe not. Either way, there's something about reading the questions (and some of the answers) that can give us a different perspective about Tyler. And I don't know about you, but I learned some interesting things about the City of Roses.

OK, here are 10 of the most googled questions about Tyler, Texas:

Well, there you have it. Did any of these surprise you? Anything you'd like to add? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.