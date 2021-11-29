Most of us have at least a few happy memories from childhood--hopefully more.

There's a good chance that one or more of those may have been imprinted in your mind during Christmas time or the holiday season. The anticipation of hoping to see what Santa brought was literally one of the most exciting, sleep-resistant, happy moments I've ever had.

Thank goodness my older sister found creative ways to help me go to sleep otherwise I'm not sure I ever would've up to about age 10.

Our dear parents (and um, Santa) always went out of their way to add a bit of "magic" to everything for Christmas morning.

From adding sparkly ribbon twirls to everything to adding extra decorations to the tree. The gifts were often extra fun, too. Things we didn't expect that felt intuited by the elves at the North Pole.

Then, as we "grow up" we begin to receive more practical gifts like clothing, socks, etc. (Which for the record, I love to get.)

Yet, there's something uniquely magical, especially as an adult, to receive a gift that transports me back in time once more to the little girl I once was.

Turns out I'm not the only one who feels this way.

Professional Christmas Elf (yes, that's a real gig) has spent many hours at numerous holiday parties. He says that when he reflects back over all of those festive shindigs, the best gift-opening reactions he's ever seen on the faces of the adults in the room is when they received a present that "made them feel like a kid again."

So, yeah--we need some practical things, too.

However, if you really want to delight someone you love--get them something FUN!

Don't be afraid to get your significant other a memory from childhood. Throw some candy in the box when you're wrapping a present. Adult coloring books have become quite popular and can be fun to find under the tree.

As adults, we can tend to take ourselves a bit too seriously. At least during the Christmas season, let's give ourselves permission to get creative and have FUN!

