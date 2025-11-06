(Longview, Texas) - Finding a name for your new baby is a huge decision. There could be a historical nature to the name. The name could come from a past relative. The name could be one passed down from parent to child.

I have a name that was the most popular name for several decades, Michael. There are a bunch of famous Michaels, too. Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jackson, the biggest pop star ever or Michael J. Fox, the time traveler, just to name three. For 2025, there are some unique names that have become very popular.

Most Popular Baby Names for 2025

At one time, Michael was the most popular baby name. Michael stayed on top of that list for several decades if I remember correctly. That changed when parents wanted to start branching out with a more unique name.

This information comes from those who use the Babycenter app. From that information, the top 10 girl and boy names were compiled. Noah is very popular for boy parents as is Liam and Oliver. For girls, Olivia, Amelia and Sophia topped the list (KLTV).

Most Popular Boy and Girl Names

When you look at the list below, you may recognize a lot of these names and realize you know a lot of kids with these names. So without further ado, below are the top 10 most popular boy and girl names right now:

