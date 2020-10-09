Mourners Plan To Say Goodbye Jonathan Price In Texas

The family and friends of 31-year old Jonathan Price is planning on saying goodbye to him this weekend as he will be laid to rest in Wolfe City, Texas.

Mourners will get to say goodbye to Jonathan during a public visitation today at Love and Integrity Funeral Home until 6 p.m. with funeral to follow Saturday (October 10th) at Wolfe City High School Football Stadium at 11 a.m. and buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hunt County according to CBS 21 DFW.

Price who was trying to break up an altercation was shot and killed by Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas to where he was arrested and currently booked at Hunt County Jail as a preliminary investigation says Lucas use of deadly force wasn't objectively reasonable.

Now CNN is reporting that Shaun Lucas has been terminated from his job on Thursday (October 8th) as a statement from the Wolfe City police department says he was "terminated for his egregious violation of the City's and police department's policies."

This situation is sad for both parties because of a careless decision one person is dead and another is in jail and lost his career.

What can we do moving forward to ensure that we don't have to create another hashtag of another Black man/woman who was killed senselessly by the police.

It's time for the police department and community leaders to come together and put an end to this or else we will just create another "#JusticeFor_____" and God forbid it don't happen to your family.

God bless the life of Jonathan Price.

#BlackLivesMatter