Another Day Another Unarmed Black Man Shot By Police

How many #JusticeFor_______ need to be made before somebody say enough is enough?

There are times I just feel numb to the fact that time after time there is a story of a Black man or Black woman being shot by the police for a senseless reason.

After dealing with the shooting death of Ahmaud Aubery, the murder of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and Breonna Taylor we yet add ANOTHER name to the list as the saga of injustice continues to hang a dark cloud over people of color.

This time it hits close to home in Wolfe City, Texas which is about close to two hours from Tyler, Texas where Jonathan Price was shot and killed by an officer over the weekend.

According to CNN, Price was breaking up a domestic dispute when Officer Lucas arrived on the scene.

Lucas tried to detail Price and appeared non threatening and started to walk away when he pulled out his taser and later followed by him discharging his weapon striking Jonathan.

He was taken to Hunt Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Civil Right Attorney Lee Merritt has been working with the family posted the events on his Facebook page.

Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they “perceived a threat” and shot him to death.

As far as Officer Shaun Lucas he was arrested today (October 6th) after a preliminary investigation claimed his actions were unreasonable per CNN.

A GoFund me page has been set up for Jonathan Price's funeral services by his childhood friend and former Boston Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks where so far over $84,000 has been raised.

My question is how many more Black men and women have to die at the hands of the police before we realize this is a serious pandemic that needs to be addressed?

My heart is hurting for the family of Jonathan Price and while I mourn another Black man being gunned down for now apparent reason I continue to ask myself.......Am I next?