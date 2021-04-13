Smith County Jail In Tyler Will Resume Inmate Visitation

Having a loved one locked away is a pretty tough thing to deal with. Let's face it, everybody ain't perfect and at this point we all know someone that's done a little time. Its been especially brutal for inmates since the start of the pandemic to have deal with doing their time without being able to see loved ones even for a few fleeting minutes.

Inmates at the Smith County Jail will get a chance to see friends and family once again as visitation is set to resume on Wednesday April, 21st according to press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Visitation sign-up starts at 11:00 am at the North Jail Facility and only six people will be allowed in the building at a time to sign up. Once signed up, a 20-minute visit will be held once an hour. After each visit, the entire visitation center will be cleaned and sanitized.

Visitation for Male inmates will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from Noon until 5:00 pm, Female inmates will be on Mondays and Thursdays from Noon until 5:00 pm, and Trusty’s will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm.

Visitation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and once all slots have been filled all other visitors will be turned away and only one visit will be allowed per inmate. For more information visit www.smithcountysheriff.com.

The Smith County Jail is located at 206 E. Elm Street in Tyler.