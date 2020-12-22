On paper landing a No. 1 country album, opening for George Strait, and having a massive hit duet with Reba McEntire, may seem cooler, but seeing your own song set to Christmas lights is much bigger. Okay, it's not bigger but it is still pretty rad.

Despite the pandemic, Cody Johnson is without a doubt the hottest act out of Texas right now. In fact earlier this year his music surpassed 1 billion streams, and in the past twelve months he was nominated for New Artist of The Year by both the CMA and ACM. The sky is the limit for the former Huntsville Prison guard.

Man, if Cody Johnson's "Dance Her Home" set to lights can't get you into the Christmas spirit, I hate to say it but there is no help for you, ya Grinch. Merry Christmas!

