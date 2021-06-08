My Dad Inspired My Love of Music. How Has Your Dad Inspired You?

Father's Day is Sunday, June 20. Though as soon as the month of June rolls around, I always think about my dad in the weeks leading up to it.

I'm among those that will be missing their dads on Father's Day. My father died in March of 2011 and I still miss him every single day. He had one of those larger than life personalities. He was wise, witty--hilarious, really. And also a quite gifted musician.

Photo source: Tara Holley

In fact, some of my happiest memories of him were when he would randomly get out his guitar and play and sing for us. Any moment at home could become a mini-concert and these were happy times for our family and friends. I'll forever miss his music, golden voice, and well, just him.

Get our free mobile app

His love for music was one of the most prominent parts of his life. Thanks to him, I was exposed to and developed an appreciation for music of all kinds. He played the guitar, drums, and even a bit of keyboards.

Dad at 15 or 16

Photo source: Tara Holley

He also was an incredible singer. Very often he sang his own original music, but he also sang covers of some of the bands that I would consider some of my favorites today.

He loved a wide range of music and he would sit and talk with us about the lyrics, the meaning and feeling behind them, and why this or that particular song mattered so much to him and to the world.

Dad and I at a youth choir gathering, (Photo mine.)

It was better than any music appreciation class I could've taken in a more formal setting. This passion for all things musical was imparted to me and I treasure it as one of my favorite gifts from my kid-hood.

Thank you for the musical memories, Dad--and for so many things.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands