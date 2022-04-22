My Top Five: Best Wade Bowen Songs Of-All-Time

Wade Bowen is one of Texas' premiere singer/songwriters. Since breaking off from his band, West 84, to pursue a solo career in 2002 Bowen and his music have been woven into the fabric of the Texas / Red Dirt scene.

Obn May 7th we will welcome Wade along with William Beckmann, Kylie Frey, Pecos and the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper and headliner Robert Earl Keen to downtown Tyler, TX for our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

The show is sold out, but you can still get on our wait list here, and get qualified to win your Last Chance VIP Tickets, thanks to Red Dirt Hat Co. here.

While we countdown the minutes to Tyler's biggest BBQ party of the year how about we take a look back at Wade's illustrious career.

Over the past two decades, he has released 12 projects; including solo studio albums, live albums, a gospel album for his mom, EPs, and a few killer projects with his pal Randy Rogers. He's experienced national success landing a top 40 single with "Saturday Night," in 2011, and has raised over $6 million via Bowen MusicFest for charities in his hometown of Waco, TX.

Through it all the Texas Tech alum has built and sustained a rabid fan base, and has been a mainstay on Texas stages, honky tonks, and festivals.

This was tough one. These lists always are. But I ain't scared to put myself out there, let's do this. Here are My Personal Top Five: Best Wade Bowen Songs Of-All-Time.

5. "Who I Am"

4. "Trouble"

3. "Songs About Trucks"

2. "Red Headed Woman"

1. "Mood Ring"

Honorable Mention: "God Bless This Town"