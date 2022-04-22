2022 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival Last Chance VIP Giveaway

The eighth annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge in Canton, is Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Downtown Tyler, Texas. This year's festival features more than 25 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas and live music all day. The festival, which has sold out every year of existence, features three ticket levels (VIP, General Admission, Concert-Only) with three different gate times.

VIP: 12:00 PM gate time. Tickets include hour-earlier entry into the festival, samples from all BBQ restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverage coupons, a private VIP seating area and a private standing room only area in front of the stage.

GA: 1:00 PM gate time. Tickets include samples from all BBQ restaurants and access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the GA area.

CONCERT-ONLY: 3:45 PM gate time. Tickets include access to the concert. There will be a dedicated area for standing guests and plenty of room for chairs in the GA area. Local food trucks and vendors will have food available starting at 4:00 PM, as well as any BBQ restaurants who choose to sell food after the BBQ part of the festival has completed.

Red Dirt is an all ages event. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. Anyone over the age of 5 will require a ticket.

If you want to join the wait list to purchase tickets click here.

Details on Last Chance VIP Giveaway

101.5 KNUE has teamed up with Red Dirt Hat Company for the ultimate VIP giveaway! We are going to giveaway a pair of VIP tickets, 2 T-Shirts & 2 Hats to one lucky winner!

How Do You Win the Last Chance VIP Giveaway?

It's really simple to get entered for the Last Chance VIP Giveaway. First, you need to have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded, next send us a message saying "I Need Red Dirt VIP Tickets". Everyone who sends a message will be entered to win. We will pick a random winner with the announcement to be made on Monday, May 2nd. Good Luck and send that message now.

