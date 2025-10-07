(Los Angeles, California) - Google Maps is a fascinating thing to look at. You can find the location of a business you're wanting to visit or zoom in to see the roof of your house from three years ago. You can even take a virtual trip down an interstate with Google Street View.

Others have been able to find some mysterious objects or undiscovered coves using Google Maps. Recently, a Google Maps image has been going viral that has left many wondering if it's for real or a hoax. It's an image showing the word help spelled out several times in what looks like a construction area.

Human Trafficking Warning on Google Maps?

The photo in question comes from an industrial yard in Los Angeles, California (politifact.com). When you zoom in to one corner of the lot, you can see HELP spelled out several times in the yard. It's hard to see exactly what is being used to spell HELP. It could just be some wire mesh rolled up.

There is also the word TRAFICO spelled out in a couple of locations in that same yard. This has lead many people to believe it could be a call for help from human trafficking victims.

The Property the Message is Found on

This lot is owned by Union Pacific Railroad. Users of Google Maps have called the Los Angeles Police Department about the images. Police have determined that nothing illegal is going on at this location.

People in the area have said it's the work of a homeless man in that area who has trespassed on the property to create the messages. Police have also made contact with the individual, named Jose, but he has refused shelter or being evaluated by a mental health professional.

Not What it Seems

So as ominous or disturbing as this Google Maps image may be, it's not the call for assistance that many think it is. This doesn't negate the ongoing human trafficking crisis in the United States. Check it out for yourself by copying and posting these coordinates into Google Maps, 34°03'17.8" N 118°13'32.2" W.

