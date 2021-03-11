Woman Just Released from Hospital Hurt in Auto-Pedestrian Mishap

The Lufkin Police Department is reporting that at around 6:30 this morning (3/11), officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive.

Contributed Photo/LPD

A woman had been recently discharged from Woodland Heights Medical Center and was waiting for her ride. Before her ride arrived, she decided to walk across the street to McDonalds and was hit by a pickup traveling northbound in the inside lane. The driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling in the outside lane said she saw the woman cross suddenly. She said she was able to swerve and miss the woman, but the driver of the pickup traveling in the inside lane did not have that opportunity. The driver of the pickup, who was visibly shaken, said she did not have to time to stop after realizing the woman was in the road.

The woman was conscious and breathing following the accident. She was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. No names of those involved in the accident have been released as of this time. We will update this story when more details become available. At this time, please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.