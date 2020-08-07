Astronaut Chris Cassidy is sending a message from space, with a little help from country artist Travis Tritt: It's a great day to be alive. The NASA commander has shared an out-of-this-world (literally) lip-synced performance of Tritt's 2001 hit.

Commander Cassidy floats through the International Space Station as he lives out the lyrics to "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" 250 miles above Earth. In addition to getting a peek into the lives of Cassidy and his crewmates, viewers get to see some truly incredible views of the planet we call home and the galaxy around it.

"Expedition 63 is very much aware of the hard times which exist in the neighborhoods of the world rotating below," Commander Cassidy writes in the YouTube description of his performance. "Even amid the uncertainty and difficulties of battling through these challenging times, we encourage everyone to be the best 'crewmates' & take care of each other. Cherish the people you love."

Singer-songwriter Darrell Scott penned "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," which both he and Jon Randall recorded before Tritt put it on his 2000 album Down the Road I Go. Tritt's version of the song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and has become a country classic.