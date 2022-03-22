NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart’s $30 Million Bass Pro Shop Lookin’ House

So, apparently when it came to his massive mansion Tony Stewart was like "Ok, I wanna do Bass Pro Shop-chique," and they were all like "Yo, you got it, Tone." Well, now the legendary NASCAR champ has put his expansive 6-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom on the market, and we get to look at it.

This takes me to my first question, "How the hell much do they pay NASCAR drivers?" Of course my second question is, "Why the hell don't I race cars for a living?"

The Hall of Famer's 19,714-square-foot rustic mansion is located in Columbus, Ind., and is nestled on 415 acres of sprawling woods. Oh, and it comes with a 9-acre stocked lake. And just like every Bass Pro Shop you've ever been in, the two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall is included.

And if you were wondering, why yes, that lodgepole pine exclusively from the Northern Rockies, making up the home. Good eye.

“This is truly my dream home,” Stewart says in a statement (via Realtor.com). “We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.”

All this can be yours for a $138,969 per month, give or take. But, guys, it's without a doubt worth every penny. Between the bowling alley, game area, golf simulator room and a lighted onyx bar, you and your friends and family will never have to leave again. If you get hungry, the entire property is zoned as a licensed hunting preserve with elk, deer, and even turkey throughout.

Now let's dive into this beautiful home:

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart's $30 Million Mansion Looks Exactly Like a Bass Pro Shop Stewart's 19,714-square-foot rustic mansion is nestled on 415 acres of sprawling woods. Oh, and it comes with a 9-acre stocked lake. And just like every Bass Pro Shop you've ever been in, the two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall is included.

PHOTOS: A Look Inside the Stunning Home of Late ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill This nearly 20,000 square foot home was custom built for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill back in 2003.