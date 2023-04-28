How About A FREE Dinner at Clear Springs Restaurant in Tyler?

Get our free mobile app

It's something every single person in Bullard, Texas, Flint, Kilgore, Overton, Ben Wheeler, and Pittsburg has in common with everyone else, EATING! We all love food especially when it's FREE food!

I'm pretty sure that you've noticed that it costs more when we go out to eat than it did just a few years ago. Well, we're here to try to give you a break when it comes to receiving that bill from an East Texas favorite restaurant and eat for free (or at least up to $40 worth of free food)!

All you need to do is interact with us and you qualify to win a $40 certificate to Clear Springs Restaurant on S. Broadway in Tyler. When that bill comes and its under forty bucks, well, it'll be free, but if you've got a big family or you're feeling gracious and taking a group of friends out, you can at least cover forty bucks on that tab!

This contest will end Sunday, June 4th and the winner will be selected and contacted on Monday, June 5th.

