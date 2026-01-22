(Gretna, Nebraska) - Well my friends, Buc-ee's is continuing their world domination takeover with another new location. Some of you are rolling your eyes, I am excited the goodness of Buc-ee's is being spread to others. This new location will be in a state known for its corn.

Yes, the Cornhusker State is getting their first-ever Buc-ee's. It'll be roughly the size of the one in Terrell but with less gas pumps. But it'll for sure be filled with Buc-ee's merch, food and those bathrooms you can dine in.

Nebraska Getting its First Buc-ee's

Gretna, Nebraska will welcome the state's first-ever Buc-ee's soon (nebraskaexaminer.com). The city approved the building of the store recently. It'll be a 74,000 square foot store with 100 gas pumps. This will be part of the state-designated "good life district" that Gretna is a part of.

The mayor of Gretna, Mike Evans, is very excited for the economic boost the beaver will bring to their city. The city will have to annex about 43 acres of land for the project to be within the city limits. Unlike some other towns, there was little pushback from citizens of the area.

Buc-ee's checks all the boxes the good life legislation was designed for — it generates significant tax revenue, increases our state’s tourism and creates hundreds of good paying local jobs. - Mike Evans, Mayor of Gretna

Gretna, Nebraska to be the Home of the State's First Buc-ee's

We haven't heard yet but this could be good news for Buc-ee's mortal TikTok enemy crazy.life.of.ash. Her unfunny take on Buc-ee's caused an uproar from Texans and Buc-ee's fans. I guess her and her family will enjoy Bucee's and the loveable gopher closer to home now.

In the meantime, we in East Texas keep wondering if Buc-ee's will come to Lindale as has been rumored for a long time now. We'll just have to drive to Terrell to get our Buc-ee's fix.

