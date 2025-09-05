(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's is a fun stop for my family. The employees are very friendly and always seem busy with whatever task they're given. We've found it a little odd that some employees will wear a long sleeve shirt in the middle of summer.

After reading some information on the Buc-ee's website, it makes sense now why they wore long sleeves. There are some other restrictions that have upset fans. Some employees has even voiced their displeasure while having to follow the rules.

The Buc-ee's Restriction That has Made Fans Mad

Buc-ee's is well known for its high pay for employees, managers and general managers as well as paid vacation time and medical benefits. However, some are not in favor of a couple of the restrictions that are put on employees of the store.

When you visit buc-ees.com and click on Careers, you can scroll down and see the dress code for employees of Buc-ee's:

Store employees must wear khaki pants and a clean, professional, solid red shirt with a collar. In cooler weather, employees may also wear a red sweater or coat.

Store employees are not allowed to wear or show:

Visible tattoos

Body piercing

Tongue posts

Died hair

Open toed shoes

Torn or faded clothes

Employees are also not allowed to smoke on store premises.

Complaints of Employee Restrictions on Reddit

Reddit user, MizzKenken101, asked if the Buc-ee's in Hillsboro would hire her with the tattoos she has and that she smokes. A current employee of Buc-ee's chimed in and said that anyone that does have tattoos has to cover them up and that you can't come into work smelling like cigarettes. Despite that rule, some will use their 20 minute break to smoke in their car in the parking lot because that is not Buc-ee's property.

A employer IS NOT required in Texas, or by federal law, to offer a break during the work day (U.S. Department of Labor). However, if a 5 to 20 minute break is offered by the employer, that time is paid. If a break longer than that is offered, it is unpaid.

Buc-ee's Wants You to Work

So basically, if you want to work for Buc-ee's, it won't be a cushy job, you will have to work with very little down time during your shift. Buc-ee's does pay well but that high pay requires a high work ethic.

