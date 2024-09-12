Love it or hate it, Buc-ee's is a Texas institution that provides many smiles for those on road trips across Texas and beyond. Since 2019, Buc-ee's has become a road trip staple for many outside of Texas with locations in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and many other states. Recently, we've seen reports of Buc-ee's stores opening in Colorado, Missouri and North Carolina. We can now add a neighbor to the northeast to those states getting their first-ever Buc-ee's, Arkansas.

Buc-ee's Fandom

Yes, there are plenty of people who believe that Buc-ee's is nothing more than a tourist trap. Those people are just wrong. As a fan of Buc-ee's, I find a stop there on any road trip a highlight. I can go in and browse through their ever changing t-shirt designs, pick up an underrated chopped brisket sandwich and possibly dine in their immaculately clean bathrooms. The chaos of Buc-ee's is also fun. Doesn't matter if it's 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., there will be a crowd.

For the longest time, rumors have been around of Buc-ee's building a store in Lindale. While that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, it's still fun to talk about. Personally, I think any corner of Toll 49 and Interstate 20 would be a great location for one.

New Location Announcement

It's always exciting to get news of a new Buc-ee's coming to a state, especially if that state doesn't have one. Arkansas is one of those states. Recently, it was announced, during a high school football game, that a first-ever store will be built in Benton, Arkansas. Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered a video message to the crowd revealing the news with Buc-ee himself in attendance (mysanantonio.com).

At this time, the exact location and a start date for construction hasn't been revealed for the new store. Benton has a population of about 30,000 and sits along Interstate 30 southwest of Little Rock. This location fits the usual Buc-ee's mold of being located along a major thoroughfare. It will certainly be a busy location.

