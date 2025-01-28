(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's has been taking over the world over the last decade or so. The small stores that started along the coast of Texas in the 1980s have ballooned to the gargantuan gas stations we see along the interstates today. The beaver doesn't show any signs of stopping, either.

New stores have opened in Colorado and Texas recently with other new stores planned for Arkansas, Louisiana and North Carolina soon. Two other stores are in the works in an area way north of the Texas coast, Wisconsin.

Buc-ee's Planning 2 Stores in Wisconsin

Buc-ee's began in Lake Jackson, Texas in the 1980s as your typical refueling convenience store. Since the early 2000s, Buc-ee's has been opening behemoth stores along the major interstates of Texas. Since that time, Buc-ee's has stayed privately owned and is expanding across the United States.

In 2023, it was announced that Buc-ee's would be moving to its northernmost state, Wisconsin. A giant gas station would be built in DeForest, Wisconsin bringing jobs and a 74,000 square foot store with 120 gas pumps and 20 EV charging stations to that area. Delays have hit that location due to some disagreements between the city and Buc-ee's (wmtv15news.com).

Proposed New Store in Wisconsin

In the meantime, another proposed Buc-ee's is expected to be built in Oak Creek, Wisconsin along Interstate 94 which connects to the Chicago region. The building still needs to get some final approvals from the city. If all goes well, the new Buc-ee's could open in 2027 (mysanantonio.com).

