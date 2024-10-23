It's okay to admit we did some stupid things growing up in Texas. But just because we screwed up a time or ten while growing up doesn't mean we can't caution our teens about the dangers of using alcohol before turning 21 or getting high. We know it can be bad because of our own experiences with it. As much as we try to steer our kids away from it, they will try just as hard to ignore the advice. Add in the social media attention that the younger generation loves and it makes for a deadly combination.

Same Ways, Different Name

There were some simple ways we used to get that euphotic feeling like sniffing markers or spray paint or glue. We did it because we didn't have the information in front of us at that time to know how dangerous it really was. Some of us got over doing it pretty quick. Sadly, some could not kick the habit and moved on to worse and more powerful substances. As old as those methods are, they are still around for teens to use to this day. They have a new word for it though, Chroming, and platforms to show them off doing it like TikTok. Sadly, it has turned deadly.

Chroming is where teens take an aerosol product like deodorant or paint or something as simple as a marker, nail polish or lighter fluid and inhale the fumes from it. Teens will record themselves doing it to post on TikTok with the hashtag of Whiptok for others to see.

Severe Side Effects

Problem is, these teens are ignoring the dangers of what this can do to their bodies. Prolonged use can cause side effects like:

Heart attack

Seizures

Suffocation

Coma

Choking

Organ damage

Inability to concentrate

Memory loss

Impaired judgment

Lower IQ

Death

Sadly, teens are doing this for the sole purpose of getting some "likes" on their social media accounts. Talk to your teens about this abuse of basic products and that the dangers are real.

