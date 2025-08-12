(Forney, Texas) - Whether you live in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Athens, or wherever, you want to do some grocery shopping at a modern H-E-B. While East Texas seems to be getting the shaft when it comes to Texas' favorite grocery store, H-E-B has been aggressively expanding in North Texas. Some of you may drive there to get some groceries.

Is there a chance that H-E-B will ever bring a modern store to East Texas? Chances are not good. When Brookshire's explored the possibility of a sale several years ago, H-E-B was the rumored front runner. Nothing ever happened, however, and Brookshire's has continued their own expansion.

H-E-B Expansion in North Texas

Over the last few years, H-E-B has been building modern stores all over the DFW area (WFAA). And over the next couple of years, more stores are in the works to be opened. The closest new store to open to East Texas will be in Forney in early 2026. There will fans that will make the trip to pick up some groceries.

Here are all the locations expected to open in the DFW area over the next year or so:

Aledo - No expected opening date yet

Allen - 2026

Two in Denton - One with no expected opening date yet, the other in spring of 2026

Forney - The Villages at Gateway, North Gateway Boulevard and Highway 80, 2026

Euless - 2026

Murphy - 2026

Plano - No expected opening date yet

Prosper - 2025

Rockwall - 2025

Irving - 2026

H-E-B and Brookshire Hand Shake Agreement

The long rumored story has been that H.E. Butt and W.T Brookshire had a hand shake agreement to not build a store in their respective areas of Texas (KNUE). To this day, that has pretty much been the case. There is a H-E-B store in Carthage and one in Lufkin, but those stores are old and cannot be compared to the modern experiences being built in other parts of Texas.

It doesn't look good for H-E-B fans in East Texas. We'll just have to make the road trip to Forney, or somewhere else in the DFW area, to get our H-E-B fix.

