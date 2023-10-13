Beware of a New Longhorn Steakhouse Scam Your Friends Share on Facebook
Thieves are alive and well in Tyler, Texas. These thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as coming from a legitimate company that we all love like Longhorn Steakhouse. That's exactly what's happening right now with a scam being passed around online in East Texas and across our region of the state.
Immediately Noticed the Scam
I was scrolling through my News Feed on Facebook today and saw that a friend had shared this to her page. I immediately knew it was a scam. Yes, it sounds great and tugs at your heart a bit but this is only designed to steal your personal information. Sure, sharing and commenting doesn't do much harm, it's the link they send later that can do the damage.
This is what it looks like:
Yeah, it all looks legit, right? However, there are some ways to figure out that this is a scam.
If it's too good to be true, it probably is.
Lack Of The Blue Checkmark
There are two things to notice here. First, look at the title of the Facebook page, Longhorn Steak House's Fan's. This is a common practice among scammers to add "fans" at the end of the title. Plus, the business name isn't even spelled correctly or with the correct punctuation. Second, there would be a blue checkmark next to name to signal that it is a verified and real company page.
Here is the scam page:
Here is the real Longhorn Steakhouse page:
Obvious Misspellings And Grammar Mistakes
Another thing to look for is in how the post reads. If you have a hard time reading it because of wrong punctuation or misspelled words, it's a scam page.
What happens when I "comment and share?"
This is where they steal your personal information. When you comment and share, you will get a link in the comments of your post. That link will take you to a website where you will need to enter your information to "win" the prize.
Here is What the Web Page Looks Like:
Look at the webpage address:
Nowhere in that address does it have longhornsteakhouse.com, Longhorn Steakhouse's official webpage. This is a generic survey page that has been set up with the sole purpose of stealing your personal information.
Bottom Line
Bottom line is we do not want you or a relative or a friend to fall for a scam like this. These people are looking for only one thing, to steal your personal information so it can be used either against you or in a crime. If anyone shares this to you, delete it and let the person who shared it know it's a fake so they can start taking the measures to protect their personal information.
