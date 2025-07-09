(South Padre Island, Texas) - South Padre Island will most likely be a destination for you and your family this summer. It's a great place to visit and has some nice sand to sink your toes into. While you're spending some time on the beach, you'll probably encounter some wildlife, too.

Anything from crabs to seagulls to jellyfish can be seen and interacted with while on the beach or in the water. Sea turtles might be seen, too. The thing about sea turtles is that they are a protected species. That's why you should avoid the yellow and blue flags that'll be on the beach.

South Padre Island and Sea Turtles

Sea turtles use the beach to come ashore and lay their eggs (nps.gov). Their egg laying season usually runs from April through July of each year. So it's very possible that you could see a sea turtle on the beach laying eggs. Biologists track this movement every year and will mark areas on the beach with yellow and blue flags so you don't disturb their nesting.

The yellow flags mark a sea turtle's flipper impressions left as they crawl through the sand. Those tracks are clues as to where the sea turtle's egg nest is. The blue flags mark were an egg nest has been excavated. Eggs are not there anymore but biologists may need to return to the area to obtain more data.

What If You See a Sea Turtle Nesting or Other Activity?

It is best that you avoid the area if you see a sea turtle nesting. After the sea turtle is done laying their eggs, you can mark where the eggs were laid. If you see baby sea turtles crawling across the sand, DO NOT touch them. Let them make their way toward the water on their own. If you come across any of these situations, or you see someone messing with the flags, sea turtles and/or eggs, you can call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8595) to report any of it.

Have fun this summer but remember to observe some of the sea life from a distance.

