Get our free mobile app

East Texans literally have thousands of choices when it comes to satisfying their appetites. It seems just about everywhere you turn in Tyler, Texas there's a restaurant. Whether it's a chain Mexican food restaurant, a barbecue joint, or the gray building on Glenwood Blvd. by the railroad tracks, you're going to get some great food. Usually, though it's those unexpected places that will be serving up some of the best food around, like BarBQ Hernandez - the little gray building on Glenwood Blvd. by the railroad tracks in Tyler.

Often places like this aren't the best looking. They don't have fancy signs, dining rooms, and buildings like the chains do and places like this are often called 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants. Many times places like this are run by people in your community, locals that are just making a living like you and I serving up food that keeps us coming back for more and spreading the word about them.

It's good to see them move on and expand too from the 'hole-in-the-wall' where it all began to have two or three locations around town, just like what happened to Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler. We took to social media and asked where are the best 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants in East Texas and y'all didn't hold back on suggestions.

You should try these 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants.

These places have been suggested by locals and include burgers, seafood, soul food, Mexican, Asian, seafood, county diners, and more. Don't underestimate or write off a place or judge them from their outside appearance, it's what's on the inside and what they're serving up that keeps people coming back to these suggested places for more! Give any one of these places on this list a try.

21 East Texas Recommended 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurants Not To Skip These 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants might not look appetizing from the outside, but their food comes highly recommended by East Texans.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes