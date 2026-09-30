If you've lived in East Texas for a while, you've probably noticed something, Longview is getting a lot of new restaurants.

East Texas has always had plenty of great places to eat, but Longview has several new additions that have people talking. And while all the growth can sometimes mean a little more traffic, it's pretty exciting to see new restaurants and businesses continuing to come to the area. There are three in particular that Longview residents have been talking about, and they all have very different things to offer.

Taco Casa Is Coming Back to Longview

First up is Taco Casa, which is making its return to Longview.

The new location is planned for 116 E. Loop 281, and construction is well underway. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project has a projected completion date of November 20, 2026. Taco Casa's website also lists Longview as a coming-soon location.

So, assuming everything stays on schedule, Longview could be enjoying Taco Casa again toward the end of November. And yes, if you've been around Longview for a while, you may remember Taco Casa being here before. So, for some people, this isn't really a brand-new restaurant it's a comeback.

READ MORE: Texas-Based Wingstop Named America's Fastest-Growing Chain

Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails Is Expanding to Longview

The second restaurant is one I'm personally excited about Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails. Twelve already has a location in Tyler, where it serves modern American food along with a pretty extensive cocktail and whiskey selection.

The restaurant has announced plans for a Longview location at 322 E. Hawkins Parkway, near Andy's Frozen Custard. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the Longview location should be opening soon.

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Chicken Salad Chick Is Coming to Longview

And then there's Chicken Salad Chick.

A new Chicken Salad Chick is planned for 3107 Nealy Way in Longview, with construction scheduled to begin December 1, 2026. The project is expected to be completed October 29, 2027. The plans call for a 2,945-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru.

And speaking from personal experience, don't knock it until you try it.

These are just three of the restaurants getting people excited about what's coming to Longview. Taco Casa should be here before you know it. Twelve Kitchen + Cocktails is expected to follow, while Chicken Salad Chick is going to take a little longer.

But now I want to hear from you. What restaurant are you most excited about? And more importantly... What restaurant do you wish would come to Longview or East Texas?

Because I'm sure there's a restaurant chain you've been begging to see open around here. Send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com and let me know what you want to see next.

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