Over the past few months across East Texas we have seen more businesses and specifically restaurants have to close their doors. It's a difficult time to be a business owner or operator as rising costs make it difficult to turn a profit. But there is some good news as we are hearing three new businesses that will be coming to Tyler.

New Retail Stores at Broadway Square Mall

The first two businesses are less of a surprise but we are still excited to hear about the new additions inside the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler as two new clothing stores will be opening soon. The two new stores will be J. Crew and lululemon.

Construction for the J. Crew store should be done by early July. Lululemon’s construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 20.

Two stores vacated the mall recently: Weird & Different, a locally owned clothing brand, and Attic Salt, a specialty retail store.

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Tyler

The other new store just announced that is coming to Tyler is a fast casual restaurant that serves Indian food. Tikka Shack will have both dine-in and to-go options available. They will replace the old Cycle Bar at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy Suite 200.

The construction for the new restaurant is expected to be completed by August 31st.

Menu items will include curry bowls, tikka pizzas, naan wraps, and traditional kabobs.

Supporting Local Business Growth

It’s just wonderful to hear about new businesses coming to our area. We are wishing all of these new businesses nothing but the best as they open in the coming months.

