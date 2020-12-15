Jimmie Allen will bid goodbye to 2020 and say hello to a brand new year when the country singer performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with host Ryan Seacrest on the evening of Dec. 31.

This week, the show revealed Allen's performance alongside a slew of other exciting info about the upcoming installment of the annual ABC program. Jennifer Lopez will headline the celebration from New York City's Times Square, as Rolling Stone reports. There will also be a performance from Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter, the two who were recently involved in Broadway's Kinky Boots, reuniting for a duet.

On the Los Angeles side of the show, hosted by Ciara, Allen will have a country music companion in Jessie James Decker. Decker will be back as the night's Powerball correspondent, giving updates throughout the evening before announcing Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year after midnight.

It all starts Dec. 31 at 8PM ET on ABC, and the show will run through 2AM ET on Jan. 1, 2021. Of course, due to health precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the usual throngs of onlookers won't be amassed in Times Square for the broadcast. Still, the show will go on.

Allen, the rising country star who released his Bettie James EP in July, continues to make a name for himself. Last month, the singer paid tribute to music legend Charley Pride at the 2020 CMA Awards. This week, Allen offered a touching condolence video after Pride died from COVID-19 complications.

Decker issued her latest album, the Christmas collection On This Holiday, back in 2018. Since then, she's kept country fans entertained by covering "Old Town Road" and offering plenty of provocative pics.