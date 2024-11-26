She Moved From New Yorker to Texas, Now Her Culture Shock is Viral

Whether you call San Antonio, TX, home or maybe San Angelo, TX, all Texans know Texas is special. I moved here in '99 and I can certainly understand where Ms. Wolf, a 28-year-old math teacher and New York Transplant, is coming from.

When I first got to The Lone Star State I got a job at a tiny-town Brookshire Brothers. I'll never forget the shame I felt after I asked the store manager "where's the pop aisle?" She laughed, then called all of the other stockers over and asked me to repeat my question, I did, and they all shared in her joy.

Culture Shock Will Make You Never Say "pop" Again

Ms. Wolf, a resident of San Antonio, took to TikTok to share a few things she's having trouble adjusting to since moving here from New York.

First she addresses drivers and their lack of blinker-use when changing lanes or turning. She claims "I have almost died several times." She also references our love of "unnecessarily" large pick-up trucks.

She's also not used to hearing the Texas pledge after the American Pledge of Allegiance each morning, of course. I'm sure she much more accustom to the New York pledge.

You don't have to live here long to understand H-E-B's "cult following," it's not a secret. It's not hard for her to understand our love of kolaches, "Not going to lie, they're delish," she says about those delicious pieces of stuffed bread.

Finally, Texans pride themselves in referring to people as "sir" and "ma'am," that is not the case everywhere, and that's one thing Ms. Wolfe is still adjusting to.

