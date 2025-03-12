(Tyler, Texas) - What is your favorite cut of beef? Personally, I'm all about a good ribeye. But hey, I'll take down a T-bone or a porterhouse or a Tomahawk steak. Basically, if it's steak, I'll eat it. One part of that T-bone steak is under a bit of scrutiny lately simply because of what it's called, the New York Strip.

It's been called that for a long time now but our government has this name changing mentality right now for some reason. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wants to call New York Strip Texas Strip to honor the cattle ranchers of our state.

New York is Attacking Texas Over a Name Change

This all came about when Lt. Gov. Patrick was speaking to cattle ranchers and asked them what their favorite cut of meat was (KXAN). The majority of them answered with New York Strip. This prompted the lieutenant governor to wonder why it's not called the Texas strip.

There's no real proof to the history of why the cut of meat is called the New York Strip. One story goes that the cut was served at Delmonico's Restaurant in New York in 1827. Because of the restaurant's association with the city, the name has stuck since that time.

New York Restaurant is Suing Texas Over the Name Change

This suggested name change drew the ire of Todd Shapiro, the owner of War Room Tavern in Albany, New York. He is expected to file a $1 million lawsuit against the State of Texas. His reasoning is simple, it could jeopardize his business if the name change were to catch on.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick only wants the name change to happen in Texas. His hope is if the name change happens, it will eventually catch on everywhere. I don't know, I get it, but at the same time, this whole changing the name of things is getting really, really silly.

Name Changes are Getting Silly

Who really cares if it's called the Gulf of Mexico or the Gulf of America? Who really cares if it's called New York Strip or Texas Strip? I certainly don't. That's only my humble opinion, though.

