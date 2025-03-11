(Kilgore, Texas) - East Texas is full of great athletes. We see them under the lights on Friday nights, on our basketball courts or on the diamonds. Many of these athletes move on to play at the collegiate level. Some do make it to the pro level.

Those that do make it to the pro level may not win a championship. Some of our East Texas athletes have. One of those championship athletes is Groveton native Lane Johnson. He is a two time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played some of his college football at Kilgore College.

Lane Johnson Making Donation to Alma Mater Kilgore College

Lane Johnson played quarterback while going to school in Groveton. He went on to Kilgore College where played quarterback and tight end for one season. From there he went on the Oklahoma where he started out playing quarterback and tight end.

When injuries started piling up, Johnson was asked to try out for the offensive line. Coaches were so impressed they made him the starting right tackle. He would switch to left tackle his senior year and was named a third-team All-American.

READ MORE: An East Texas Bridge Came Crashing Down in a Matter of Seconds

Lane Johnson's Gift to Alma Mater Kilgore College

Lane was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and has played there ever since. He helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2018 and again in 2025. Johnson has also been selected to six Pro Bowls during his career.

Johnson will use proceeds from "A Philly Christmas Special" the Eagles players record every year to donate $100,000 to Kilgore College (CBS 19). The money will be used to renovate restrooms at the football field house, buy new football uniforms, helmets and shoulder pads, lay new carpet in the women’s locker room and purchase a new commercial washer and dryer.

Thank You Lane Johnson

Being the diehard Dallas Cowboys fan that I am, I can't root for the Eagles. In this case, however, I've got to support our fellow East Texan and say "Thank you" for making this donation.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The Storm Names Have Been Revealed as Texas Hurricane Season Gets Closer

Here are the 28 East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl There have been hundreds of East Texans who have made it to the National Football League. Only a few of those East Texas athletes have made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, YouTube