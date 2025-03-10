(Bowie County, Texas) - Texas has many great lakes to visit every year including in East Texas. Those lakes are perfect to set up on the shore and soak in the sun. They're great for dropping in jet skies for some high speed fun. You can also release your boat for a day of fishing.

No matter how you enjoy the lakes in Texas, and across East Texas, our lakes are good for it. Just about every lake in Texas is good for driving over, too. Lake Palestine has a nice bridge over it. So does Lake Fork, Lake Tawakoni, Lake O' the Pines, Cedar Creek Lake and Wright Patman Lake.

A Bridge Came Crashing Down in a Matter of Seconds

Wright Patman Lake is along the border between Bowie and Cass County. It's a nice lake for that area of northeast Texas. It's an easy drive for people from Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta and other towns of that area. One highway that crosses a section of Wright Patman Lake is State Highway 8.

That old bridge is no more (txdot.gov). Construction is in the final stages of the new bridge over that area. As part of that construction, the old bridge had to be demolished. It takes some time to construct a bridge over a body of water. The demolition, however, only took a few seconds.

TxDOT Demolishes Old Bridge Over Lake

Okay, that's pretty darn cool. Carefully placed explosives took down the old bridge leaving only the new structure in place. The old concrete will make for some nice hiding spots for the fish below. Residents and travelers through that area will have a safe and reliable bridge to cross for the foreseeable future.

