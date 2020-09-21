Nine Things That I have Missed The Most During The Pandemic

The dumpster fire that is 2020 has been rough and I miss so much about normal life.

I think we can all agree that it has been a rough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So much about life has changed and I would give anything to go back to normal...like today!!

Don't get me wrong, being able to spend more time with family and friends has been great, but I need more action! Small gatherings, backyard parties, bonfires, and the like can only fill the void for a short amount of time.

Over the weekend, I just happened to sit down and think about all the things I've missed this year and I can't lie, it made me pretty depressed. The more and more I thought about it the worse it got. Typically each year we end up going on some sort of Banana bus trip to a concert or event, but this year, we couldn't do anything.

I'm pretty sure the one thing that saved my sanity was the fact that we were able to pull off the Banana Bad Golfers League. Thankfully, golf is the one thing that we can make sure we have plenty of room to socially distance. Without that league, I'm sure I would have lost it months ago.

The list below contains most of the things I miss the most this year. Yes, I know that it is possible to do some of them. Sure the casinos are open and such, but I want to mingle and see full capacity situations! 2020 needs to be over already!