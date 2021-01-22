No Covid Vaccine, No Cruise

The docks in New Orleans look desolate. What was once a bustling dock that promised fun and relaxation is hushed much like the rest of New Orleans. When will we be able to enjoy a cruise again? Could it be that vacations in 2021 have to be tucked away in the mountains and in the most desolate area that you can drive to?

Although many cruise lines have claimed they plan to be up and running again by the end of June, we aren't holding our breath. One cruise line out of the UK that caters to travelers age 50 and up is taking COVID-19 concerns into their own hands and they plan to set sail as early as May 4th. How are they possibly going to pull this off? They want to see your vaccine

According to KLTV, Saga Cruise Lines has officially become the first cruise line in the world to make their own list of demands in order to set sail. We can't hate on a company that is doing what they can to make sure that they are able to get their crews back on board and working. The cruise line announces that they will require passengers to be fully vaccinated before getting on board. Travelers must have both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to the scheduled departure date.

Would you feel comfortable going on a cruise with the Covid-19 numbers as they are now? Would a vaccine requirement sway you into booking a cruise?