Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Yesterday, I wrote an article about a business here in East Texas that is requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My goal of the article was to see if people were changing their spending habits depending on if a business is enforcing a vaccine mandate. It's not shocking to anyone that Texans stand firm in their beliefs and don't have a problem sharing how they feel. There were people supporting the business for trying to keep the community safe, while others believe the idea of a mandate is just dumb. While I didn't think it really mattered to mention the business, Toyota of Longview has now decided to make a statement regarding their vaccine mandate.

You can read the whole statement below as it was posted to the Toyota of Longview Facebook page but what I found most important was the following:

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adopted numerous procedures to reduce the risk of our associates and our customers. To continue to reduce the risk to our associates customers and community we did indeed mandate a vaccine for our associates. We lost 8% of our workforce with no hard feelings, all are eligible for rehire, and we wish them well with all future endeavors."

Who Made the Statement by Toyota of Longview Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines?

The statement was issued by President, Greg Michelsen. I applaud Greg for his response, I'm sure making this decision wasn't easy and no matter what he decided, there were going to be negative comments online.

Read the Complete Statement Issued by Toyota of Longview Below

