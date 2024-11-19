Did you know you can help keep cockroaches out of your Longview or Tyler, Texas home with a common spice you probably have in your cabinet right now, according to some experts?

It's fascinating to me how freaked out we are by cockroaches. Don't get me wrong, they are gross and anytime I see one I feel I've failed as a domestic goddess.

Cockroaches evoke such a strong repulsion in most of us. It's strange because it's not as if they will bite or sting us, like other creatures who will not be named. At the same time, they suggest a level of filth that disgusts us.

Have you ever noticed how quickly they move? Have you ever tried to catch one? Of course, you have. Damn, they're fast.

They also seem to be aware of us, which is very creepy. They may even be more intelligent than we realize because they seem to know when we become aware of their creepy, crawly presence.

That said, most of us do NOT want to share a house with even ONE cockroach, much less many. (Hopefully.)

So what is this common household spice that can allegedly keep cockroaches out of our Texas homes?

This may be helpful. Home Digest shared an article claiming that a sprinkle of cinnamon can deter cockroaches from entering your home.

It's hard to fathom given how amazing this spice smells. But then, it makes sense that one of the insects that inspires disgust would find one of our favorite spices a barrier to entry.

OK, how do we use cinnamon to keep cockroaches out of our Texas homes?

According to Home Digest, the first thing we need to do is 'identify the areas of your home where you most often find cockroaches and other insects like fruit flies. Kitchens and entrances, such as doors and windows, are common roach-sighting spots.'

Now you apply the cinnamon to these areas--either directly to the surface or in an open container, either way.

Want to know about another option to keep cockroaches out of your Texas home?

Well, cinnamon oil spray or the actual sticks of cinnamon themselves can be helpful. While it's wise to be careful with the cinnamon oil, any use of cinnamon is likely a safer alternative to all those chemical sprays we use to kill unwanted pests.

Also, your home will smell AMAZING.

