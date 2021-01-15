NRA Moving to Texas After Filing for Bankruptcy Protection

The National Rifle Association is packing up and moving to Texas.

In a statement issued Friday, the NRA announced that it is seeking the protection of the bankruptcy court as part of plan to reincorporate and restructure itself as a non-profit in the Lone Star State.

"The move will enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA’s continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York," Friday's statement reads.

According to NRA CEO and EVP Wayne LaPierre, the organization isn't just leaving New York, it's dumping the Empire State.

"Obviously, an important part of this plan is ‘dumping New York'", LaPierre wrote. "The NRA is pursuing reincorporating in a state that values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and will join us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom."

Texas is home to over $400,000 NRA meetings, and the organization will hold its annual meeting in Houston later this year.

NRA officials say the organization is in its strongest financial condition in years, so why bankruptcy?

Under Chapter 11, they'll be able to keep their operations going while they work out arrangements with their creditors.

It should be noted that the NRA has been in a fierce legal battle with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the organization of mismanaging its operations and misusing funds contributed by members.

Back in November of 2020, the NRA reached a $2.5 million settlement with the State of New York after accusations that it took advantage of its relationship with insurance company Lockton Cos to mislead gun owners and collect millions in royalties and fees from policies sold, including under their "Carry Guard" program. That program was accused of offering illegal coverage.

In Friday's statement, the NRA accused New York officials of "illegally [weaponizing] their powers against the NRA and its members."

You can read the NRA's full statement here. They've also set up a Q&A page here.

What do you think of the NRA's move to Texas? Are you an NRA member? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.