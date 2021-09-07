OH HELL NO! Texas Woman Finds Python Slithering Out of Her Toilet

Imagine this. It's the middle of the night, you wake up and need to use the bathroom. That's not a stretch - we've all been there. But now think about walking in there, flipping on the lights, gently rubbing your eyes all the while trying not to wake up too much, you know so you can fall back asleep without much effort, only to see a python poking it's nasty big snake face out of your commode.

NOOOO!

I'm sorry to put that on you. But it's what happened to Patty Tidwell in Andrews, TX.

"I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, and I open my bathroom door, switched on the light and there was this big python hanging out on the back of the toilet hanging into my sink. It freaked me out, never expected that," Tidwell tells NewsWest 9.

The snake, no doubt, slithered up the sewer line, but from where? Does this mean someone flushed it? I can't even right now guys.

Good news for Tidwell she reported that animal control arrived in less than five minutes, and that's got me wondering how in the heck they got there so fast. Does she live next door to their main office? Is someone there playing a trick on poor Patty? I don't know, but that seems too fast. Smells fishy to me.

In the meantime Patty tells WFAA that she's not going to walk in on another snake in the bathroom -- she says she's been putting bricks and other heavy things on the toilet. Smart.

EXCLUSIVE: Your First Look at Sam Elliott on the Set of '1883'