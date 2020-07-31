Oklahoma Inmates Escape From 12th Floor By Shimmying Down Bed Sheets Tied Together

UPDATE: 34-year-old murder suspect Pablo Daniel Robledo has been taken into custody as of 2:30 p.m. Friday July 31.

_________

ORIGINAL STORY: A manhunt is currently underway for an Oklahoma County Jail inmate prison authorities say escaped from the 12th floor of the prison early this morning (Friday, July 31).

It was around 5:25 a.m. when jail officials noticed that Jose Balentin Hernandez and his cellmate Pablo Daniel Robledo were missing from their cell. After reviewing surveillance footage, the two could be seen using bed sheets tied together (literally like in the movies) and shimmying down them to the ground floor.

Robledo is still on the run. Robledo is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to prison records, Robledo was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in June 2019 on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor domestic abuse.

Court records show he had pleaded not guilty and was set for trial beginning Aug. 31.