[VIDEO] Smith County, TX Inmate Escapes Transport Van In Tyler

In A Now Viral Video, Shocked Onlookers Caught A Brazen And Daring Escape By A Smith County Inmate And Everybody Pulled Out Their Phones To Get It On Video.

Sometime yesterday afternoon, I received a text from a friend that a wild situation was occurring in North Tyler and within minutes, my social media pages LIT UP with videos of what happened.

The Escape Happened In Front Of A Tyler Nail Salon In Front Of Shocked Customers.

According to CBS19, the craziness started when an inmate was being transported from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility in Tyler. When the transport van stopped a red light on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale when the inmate kicked the passenger side window and broke the barricade.

Video, captured by customers of Rockstar Nail Salon, shows the inmate taking off after jumping out of a window of the transport van, running on foot, and jumping a fence, all while still handcuffed. After jumping that fence, he eventually broke into two homes in a nearby neighborhood.

Police Would Later Catch Up With Him...

He was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive after breaking into an occupied home and thankfully no one was injured. The inmate will now have to get ready for added charges for his run through North Tyler.



The Inmate Who Ran Was 41-Year-Old Timothy Chappelle Of Killeen.

Chappelle was originally booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 26 for a criminal mischief worth between $2,500 and $30,000 charge in Lindale, according to jail records but now he will also face charges of escaping custody and two counts of burglary of a home.

The new bond amounts are $200,000 for the charge of escape, $750,000 for the first count of burglary of a habitation and $350,000 for the second burglary count bringing his grand total to over $1.3 MILLION on charges.

