Most of us Texans only dream about going to Germany to enjoy the festivities of Oktoberfest. It’s more of a party than I could handle anymore, my days of drinking that much are behind me. Although all the food, music, and fun would still have me there for the party! But people in East Texas don’t have to go to Germany for all the festivities.

It was so fun to see on social media last weekend a post made by a Tyler, Texas resident (Billy Wayne Slaughter) about the fun that was going on at FRESH by Brookshire’s. Their Oktoberfest celebration kicked off on September 18th and goes through October 2nd.

What Will They Have to Celebrate?

FRESH by Brookshire’s on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler has a large outdoor patio area that allows for them to have live music while serving up some delicious traditional foods. They also serve German beers in their store and those over the age of 21 can enjoy a beverage with their meal there on the patio.

What Foods Are Being Offered at Oktoberfest?

The menu looks great with Apple Strudel, Pretzels, Bratwurst, Black Forest Ham Sandwiches, German Sausage plates, Leberkase plates, and Leberkase Meatloaf sandwiches. They also have food options for kids.

It’s just great to have community events like this to have some fun. The food looks good, so this could be a great way to spend your weekend.

A huge thank you to the staff at FRESH for putting on this fun event together for everyone. Whether you stop by or not, hopefully you find something fun to do this weekend.

