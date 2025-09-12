(KNUE-FM) It is a true blessing to call Texas home, there is so much to do and see, plus the people here are still genuine and kind. And it has been a wonderful place to call home for a long time and it will continue to be that way.

There is so much history that many of us will never know about, but there are buildings that are still standing from hundreds of years ago. It’s pretty cool that structures from so long ago are still standing, I wanted to work on a list of the oldest standing buildings and see if I could find pictures of them all.

Modern Upgrades That Preserve History

While it would have been amazing to see what these structures looked like over 100 years ago, I don’t have access to many of those photos. But with Google Maps I was able to find most of these structures and take photos of what they look like now, and most are looking great. Although a few have had some modern upgrades.

READ MORE: Oldest Tree in Texas Over 1,000 Years Old

READ MORE: 10 Oldest Restaurants in Texas

Texans Take Pride in Preservation

One thing that I love about Texas is the pride that people have in living here. It’s fantastic to see people that want to keep our home state looking nice. Which is why some of the oldest buildings still standing are in such good condition.

Get our free mobile app

See the Oldest Buildings in Texas

While Texas continues to grow, there is still a lot of history to enjoy around the Lone Star State. Here is a look at the oldest buildings that are still standing in Texas.

Let's See the Oldest Buildings in Texas Here’s a list of some of the oldest surviving buildings in Texas: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins