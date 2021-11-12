For many of us, one of the most magical things about Christmas-time, is watching our neighborhoods and businesses light up. It makes the entire world feel festive, doesn't it?

Only thing more grand? Visiting some of our amazing Christmas Light Drive-Thru Parks.

And one of those parks that is very much loved in East Texas is Carmela's Magical Santa Land in Longview.

About a year ago, owner Carmela Davis had a severe accident on her property. She told KLTV that the loading ramp of a food trailer fell on her and crushed her. She said the accident not only broke several of her bones, but also shattered her pelvis.

Davis had several surgeries and she told KLTV she was in a wheelchair during the healing process. She said she was unable to tend to her Santa Land for around five months.

Carmela had to walk through a long healing journey.

So as you can imagine, she was not able to do what she loves so much last year--which is spread the Christmas spirit to those who visit the delightful, sparkling world she creates with her team each year.

It was in May of this year that she, with her cane in tow, began going back out to the property. And even after all of that, she suffered a broken arm just a couple of weeks ago.

And yet, through all of that, Carmela has pushed forward to continue sharing this joyful wondrous Christmas magic with all who want to visit.

Sending love, Carmela.

(Be sure to check a few of the photos from years past at Carmela's below)

And on top of THAT, visiting Carmela's Magical Santa Land is free to the public. She also takes donations in one section of the park for those who'd like to give to an organization that supports our military.

She does have sponsors that contribute to this public gift she and her team have created. So, the more visitors that come through, the BETTER.

And if you needed one more reason to visit Carmela's Magical Santa Land in Longview, Texas this year, I can't think of a better one.

Let's support this East Texas lady who has overcome adversity and continues to bring joy to East Texans during the Christmas season.

Here's a few highlight photos from recent years past and a glimpse of what you can look forward to this Christmas season:

