One of Our Most Common Household Items is Disappearing Forever

One of man's greatest inventions will soon go the way of the Dodo bird. There is an argument for this common household item to go away and be replaced with a more efficient option, I think it's the way this ban came about that rubs me the wrong way, as it does many Americans. That's not to say we shouldn't be good stewards of the world around us, but this a line that a government of a free society crossed and sets a bad precedent for the future of commerce in the United States. I'm talking about the ban on incandescent light bulbs that begins on August 1. Here's why this ban will take affect and what it means for your household.

Government Calling the Shots

I've been very outspoken on how inept our current government is. I don't side with either the Republicans or the Democrats, I just see both parties as men and women who are only concentrated on their personal agendas who pass it along as what their constituents want. It's a bold faced lie and yet so many fall for it every day. That's why it angers me when our government comes out and says that we can't do something anymore because it doesn't fit their agenda. That may be a little extreme for this particular instance but our government has no business making a decision like this.

Incandescent Light Bulb Ban

Beginning August 1, 2023, we, the consumer, will no longer be able to buy incandescent light bulbs to use in our homes. That means that we will only be able to buy LED light bulbs from now on. The reasoning is because it is better for the environment. Look, I'm all for being a good steward of the world around us, but our government entity does not have the right to tell a business what they can't produce anymore and does not have the right to tell us what we can buy.

I'm Ranting but I'm Not Sorry

If you still have incandescent light bulbs, you can still use them, you'll just have to switch to an LED bulb when that one burns out. Yes, LED bulbs are better for the environment because they use less energy and last longer, that's not the dispute here, it's the being forced because of government overreach that I have a huge problem with. At least not all LED bulbs have that ugly, squiggly shape, a majority of LED bulbs look like a normal bulb.

