In Texas, when you mention Whataburger, most people's ears perk up and their mouth starts drooling. I'm most people's. I know not everyone is a fan of the Flying W and that's okay, just let us orange and white fans enjoy our breakfast, lunch or dinner, or all three. It seemed the world came to a screeching halt when news came out about Whataburger selling so they could expand outside of Texas and the other southern states they were already in. That expansion will now move to The Silver State with a new location going up on the Las Vegas strip. Oh, and this isn't the first time Whataburger has been in Vegas.

Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is known for its many shops, hotels and casinos. Most of those spots have activity going 24 hours a day. Which makes that area a perfect fit for the Texas burger giant, that's open 24 hours a day, to open a store. This new opening will be part of a two level building that will also include a Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse. This project will be next to an elite hotel as well, the Waldorf Astoria. This new Whataburger will employ about 210 people to serve up Whataburger's great hamburgers, breakfast items and more 24 hours a day.

As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner. - Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson

This Isn't the First Time for Whataburger in Las Vegas

In the 1960's, Whataburger had opened restaurants not only in Texas but in Florida and Tennessee. In 1963, Whataburger expanded into Arizona. In the 1970's, Whataburger had two locations in Las Vegas (8newsnow.com). Those locations would eventually close in the early 1980's. One was at the corner of Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road. I looked up this intersection on Google Maps. There is a gas station at this location today with a Walgreens, Popeye's and another gas station at each corner of that intersection.

This project is expected to be completed and opened by the end of this year (2023). For those of you planning a trip to Vegas for later this year or next year, you'll be able to get a piece of home while you try your luck at Blackjack, the roulette table or slots.

