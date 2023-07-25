It's July which means we are in the middle of the East Texas summer. Those daily highs of 90 degrees, 95 degrees or even 100 degrees are the norm with heat indexes around 105 degrees, 110 degrees or even 115 degrees are possible. We know how it feels but we still have to remind everyone of the dangers of our summer heat. I'm going to write about the obvious no people or pets in your car. But, there are also some ways to help alleviate the heat in our vehicles as they sit in the sun during the day in Longview, Texas.

People and Pets

This goes without saying but never, EVER, leave a person, a child or a pet in a parked car with the windows up without the air conditioning going. Just as an example, on a mild summer day with a temperature of 85 degrees, within 30 minutes of sitting in the sun, the internal temperature can get to around 119 degrees. That's hot and very dangerous. On a 100 degree day, the internal temperature of your vehicle can reach 134 degrees in that same 30 minute window. The heat is no joke in East Texas. But despite all the warnings and all the facts that are handed out, we still hear of a tragic death of a child or adult that is killed because they were left in a hot car.

Our Cars in the East Texas Heat

As cars feel like ovens when we first get into them after work or even after 45 minutes of shopping on the weekend. It will take a few minutes for the AC to remove that oppressive heat from our vehicle's cabin. However, there some ways to help alleviate that heat. One is simply cracking the windows just enough to let the heat out, another is using a windshield shade, while another way to help reduce the heat in your vehicle is a good window tint. Below, you will find some other ways to help with the heat build up in your vehicle.

The East Texas heat does not play around. If you have to be outside for any extended period of time, have water on hand to keep yourself hydrated. The water doesn't have to be cold, either. Be sure to take frequent breaks either inside in the air conditioning or in the shade. Wear long sleeves and pants, but make sure they are loose fitting, to protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen when swimming and reapply it on a regular basis to protect your skin.

But most importantly, DO NOT LEAVE A PET, A CHILD OR ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IN A HOT CAR, that heat could easily kill any of them.

These 7 Tips Will Help Reduce the Heat Inside Your Car in East Texas The heat in East Texas is no joke, especially inside our vehicles after they've been parked outside for a while. However, there are some ways that can help reduce that heat in your vehicle's cabin.

