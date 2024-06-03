If you hear the outdoor warning sirens in Tyler, TX, this week, do not be alarmed. Today (Monday 6/3), the City of Tyler issued a press release today updating residents as to what is happening.

According to a post from the Tyler Police Department, our city's outdoor warning siren vendor will be performing test announcements this week. Residents will also hear a digital voice following the siren. The City wants to be sure that we are all aware that this is only a test.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Testing

Beginning the week of June 3, 2024, the City of Tyler’s outdoor warning siren vendor will be performing test announcements to adjust the sound levels of the digital voice message. The test will provide sound from the sirens. It will start with dinging sounds and then a message. Please be aware that this is only a test for them to adjust the sound levels coming from each siren and will continue until all sirens are tested.

I'm not sure if they're looking for any feedback, but sometimes we have trouble hearing them, especially during a thunderstorm, so the City of Tyler, may look into cranking the sirens up a tad more.

If you're curious as to what your response should be when you hear Tyler's Outdoor Warning System, it depends on what type of warning has been issued. And note that "When the sirens are activated, people are encouraged not to call the Tyler Police Department, but to turn on their radio or television to obtain further information."

The specific situations are as follows:

Attack Warnings

Attack Warnings are issued when there is a threat of attack on the United States or portions of it. An Attack siren will sound like this: Attack Warning Tone. This tone will be transmitted for 3 minutes. A voice alert of instructions is then transmitted over the system.

Fallout Warnings

Fallout warnings are intended to warn of radiation hazards resulting from nuclear detonations, accidental mishaps, and/or terrorist incidents. A Fallout Warning siren will sound like this: Fallout Warning Tone

This tone will be transmitted for 3 minutes. A voice alert of instructions is then transmitted over the system.

Natural (Tornado) and Technological Emergency Warnings

This type of warning may be issued to cover the following events: major natural disasters, errant domestic missile launch, reentering space debris, volcanic eruption, major dam failure, and other hazards to public health, safety, and property that may threaten a wide area. A Natural (Tornado) and Technological Emergency Warning siren will sound like this: Natural and Technological Emergency Warning Tone

This tone will be transmitted for 3 minutes. A voice alert of instructions is then transmitted over the system.

Testing

The Outdoor Warning System is tested monthly on the first Tuesday of every month at 11:00 a.m. In the monthly test, the steady ATTENTION or ALERT tone will be sounded for one minute.

