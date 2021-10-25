Absolute Privacy on Over 4,000 Acres Currently For Sale in Texas

With all the craziness in the world lately I think everyone has talked about buying a big piece of land and getting off the grid, well this property in Clarksville, Texas would give you all the privacy you could ever want. This place is currently the largest land holding being offered in northeast Texas at 4,034 acres. This property is set up to do so many things but comes with a hefty price tag, with a list price of $22 million dollars.

The property address is 13380 FM 412 in Clarksville, TX 75550. Listed at 9 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms, and the property has been on the market for a little over 100 days, which is not a long period of time with a price tag like this.

This property actually comes with two family homes with views of rolling green countryside. On the property there are Oak and Pecan trees some between 100-200 years old, they are picture perfect as you can see below in the photos.

This Property Is Ready for Work

The ranch currently functions as a first class Charlois Breeding cattle operations and on this same property they have bred some race horses. The property will easily lend itself to cattle, horses, crops, hunting (lots of game on the land), fishing, or could be a perfect resort opportunity.

The property also currently supports nearly 1500 animals, and you will see some of them in the really cool pictures of the property below.

What Game Will You Find on the Property?

According to the listing you will find turkey, ducks, whitetail deer, hogs, and bobcats. The fishing is fantastic with several catfish weighing more than 40 lbs. The cattle on property is not included in the list price but owners says it is negotiable.

Check out the privacy and beauty of this place:

