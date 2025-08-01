(KNUE-FM) When it gets as hot as it does during an East Texas summer, I admit it is nice to have a pool.

At the same time, it can be an absolute nightmare.

Truly, there are some wonderful things about having a pool.

The Magical Mermaid Fantasy Is Real…Sort Of

It makes the perfect place to chill out when the temps are high with family and friends. One of my favorite things in the world is night swimming--incredibly calming to many of us.

And also we can live out our childhood dreams of being a mermaid...or mer-man, as is applicable.

At the same time, there are some definite challenges and even downsides.

Location, Location...Oh No, It Has a Pool

When I bought my house several years ago, it was primarily because of its location. It just so happened to have a pool.

“Okay,” I thought, “that might be fun.”

dives in pool Unsplash loading...

Well, it was, and is, but that’s certainly not all of it. Anybody who has been responsible for keeping a pool operational knows--the struggle is real, y'all.

The “Knowing Glance” of Fellow Pool Warriors

Both current and former pool owners know.

You see someone in the store looking for a part, or shock, or tablets, and you catch their eye. And you know that they know. The knowing glance means each of you knows the sometimes ugly reality of "parenting" a pool.

But You Have a Pool! You Must Be Living the Life!

It’s funny, a work friend would occasionally mention, “You have a pool, don’t you?” Perhaps sort of hoping for an invite. I think they may have been surprised by my less-than-enthusiastic response. Not regarding their invite, but regarding pool ownership.

To them, having never owned a pool and being water-happy-type people, this flummoxed them. Over the years, they’d comment on how they couldn’t believe I wasn't in the pool all the darn time. I would have probably thought something similar in years past.

The Cost of Keeping It Blue

After owning the home for just a couple of years, it became clear that the pool liner needed replacing. That was several thousand dollars.

Then it became quite evident, since there are many trees on the property, that a pool cover would definitely need to be purchased. This is something they must measure and custom-make.

Does that sound expensive? Why of course it does. Cause it IS.

And guess what?

It's been about ten years, so that means it's time for another pool liner. (Obviously, some people don't have to fiddle with pool liners, but they have their own maintenance struggles.)

That Time the Pool Started Breathing

At one point or another, there were air leaks here and there.

“What’s this air bit about,” you may ask?

Pools circulate water, right?

Well, if you have a connection somewhere that isn’t sealed well, air gets into the lines and the whole thing just craters.

The Great Evaporation Struggle

Now you might not think about it, but occasionally you must add water simply due to evaporation. Some pools are set up with an auto-fill apparatus. This one doesn't, and that’s okay.

I want to be oh-so painfully aware of how much fine drinking water we are using to fill the pool. You know, to stay grounded, and whatnot.

Electrical Drama and the Buzz of Doom

Now this water circus that is "the pool" doesn’t live on goodwill and H2O alone. It also requires electricity. Last year, the pump motor was switched off to do some work around the pool, and when we went to turn it back on, it buzzed and then nothing.

Ugh, yeah. Let's leave it right there. You get the point. More than a few dollars were spent.

On the bright side, it's ready to go now, thanks to the team of excellent professionals who help us these days, so grab your floatie things and come over.

A Pool Is a Hole in the Ground You Pour Money Into

I’m reminded of a funny line someone once said:

"A boat is a hole in the water you pour money into, and a pool is a hole in the ground you pour money into."

There’s a lot of truth to that. But there are also a lot of lovely memories to be made, too.

The Pool Heroes You Actually Want on Speed Dial

However, THIS summer we have an excellent pool company that manages the care of the pool, and they do a fantastic job. I recommend 360 Pools. Josh, Wyatt, and the gang will take good care of you.

Having experts care for the pool for you is a game-changer. And, it's more reasonably priced than you might imagine.

I have also worked with the people at East Texas Pool Service, who are also incredible.

Oh No...What's That in the Water?

Oh, look, I think I see something slithering in the pool.

I'm scared to look. *sigh*

Thankfully, now I can call some fearless and capable pool heroes to save the day.

